Liquor industry pleads with govt to allow sale of alcohol

JOHANNESBURG - The liquor industry is pleading with government to allow the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption before the industry collapses.

The ban on the sale of alcohol was extended to ease the pressure on the already overburdened health system battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The association’s Lucky Ntimane said President Cyril Ramaphosa should review the current regulations urgently.

Ntimane said the ban will have a knock-on effect on the livelihoods of over 250,000 workers in the sector.

“Since the lockdown began on 26 March 2020, the sector hasn’t received any financial assistance from the government. Government needs to take responsibility for the sector and support us in one way or another.”

