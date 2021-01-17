KZN MEC Bheki Ntuli succumbs to COVID-19

Ntuli served as chairperson of the transport, community safety and liaison portfolio committee in the KZN legislature for more than 10 years.

KWAZULU NATAL - The ANC together with the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government are mourning the loss of the transport, community safety and liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli.

His department confirmed his death on Saturday saying he died after COVID-19 related complications.

Ntuli was MEC since September 2019.

He was appointed MEC following the redeployment of his predecessor Mxolisi Kaunda to the eThekwini municipality as mayor.

This came after Zandile Gumede’s removal from office after the ANC found her incompetent in that role.

An ANC veteran, Ntuli also served as the party’s Musa Dladla Regional chairperson for 17 years.

He was a member of the ANC KZN’s provincial executive committee at the time of his death.

