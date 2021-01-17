KZN COVID patients urged to present themselves early to reduce demand in ICU

KZN currently has the highest number of active coronavirus cases in the country at over 62,000.

DURBAN - Government authorities in KwaZulu-Natal have called on COVID-19 patients to present themselves early to health facilities saying this will reduce the high demand for ICU beds.

In a media briefing on Sunday afternoon, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala announced that over 29,000 cases were detected in the past week alone.

Zikalala said they were concerned that many patients are responding late to COVID-19 systems, which makes it difficult for the health-care system to assist them.

“We are strongly appealing to citizens to act with speed when they notice symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, dry cough, tiredness, loss of taste, difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath.”

Despite carrying the highest-burden of active cases in the country, the province’s Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said the province still has beds for patients.

“In fact, as we speak today, we still have facilities that we have not even started utilising that have beds.”

In the meantime, provincial authorities said they were planning ahead prior to the arrival of vaccines in the province and a full vaccine roll-out plan will be made public in the coming weeks.

