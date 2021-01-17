‘Extend the curfew from 9-11pm’ City of CT urges govt

The City said many businesses barely scraped through the first round of lockdowns, with many now facing closure due to the reduced trading hours.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is calling for an extension of the curfew.

Economic Opportunities Mayco member James Vos wrote to Local Government Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma appealing for the curfew to be changed from 9pm to 11pm.

This comes as many businesses battle to stay afloat during the second wave of COVID-19.

The City said many businesses across the value chain barely scraped through the first round of lockdowns, with many now facing closure due to the reduced trading hours.

“Times are tough and our economy relies on the many sectors from retail to hospitality for jobs and economic activity.”

He said losing trading hours has pushed many sectors to the edge with many battling to retain consumers, pay bills, or keep staff employed.

As the country deals with the second wave of covid-19 infections, Vos credits the fact that early indications by the Western Cape Health Department show a stabilisation in the infection rate.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.