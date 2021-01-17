20°C / 22°C
Eskom reduces load shedding to stage 1 only for tonight

The power utility said its systems remained constrained and vulnerable.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has on Sunday announced that it will reduce load shedding to stage 1 tonight from 11 pm until 5 am and will revert to stage 2 from 5 am on Monday.

The power utility said its systems remained constrained and vulnerable.

Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said: “Regrettably, as some generation units have been delayed, as well as the need to manage the emergency generation reserves and identified risks to the power system. Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 5 am tomorrow morning.”

Eskom has urged residents to use electricity wisely.

