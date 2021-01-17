CT police hunt for 3 suspects who allegedly robbed retreat centre

Three suspects approached a man and his wife just after midnight, fleeing with three cell phones and an undisclosed amount of cash.

CAPE TOWN - A robbery has occurred at the Cape Town Retreat Community Health Centre.

Three suspects approached a man and his wife just after midnight, fleeing with three cell phones and an undisclosed amount of cash.

It's unclear at this stage, whether the pair were patients or medical staff.

The police's Andre Traut said arrests have yet to be made.

“A robbery is under investigation after police responded to a call this morning. The victim and his wife were robbed of three cellular telephones and cash by three suspects who are yet to be arrested.”

This is the second robbery that has occurred at the facility in less than a month.

Armed robbers descended on the healthcare centre on Christmas Day where security guards were mugged of their personal belongings.

Those suspects are also being sought.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.