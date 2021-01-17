COVID-19 case numbers drop in SA

On Saturday night, the department reported 204,830 active cases across the country, a far cry from the more than 212,500 from the day before.

JOHANNESBURG - The number of active cases of COVID-19 in South Africa has dropped significantly after the Department of Health recorded more than 21,000 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

On Saturday night, the department reported 204,830 active cases across the country, a far cry from the more than 212,500 from the day before.

The biggest drop appears to be in KwaZulu-Natal which is currently dealing with 62,478 cases of the disease.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.