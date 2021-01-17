Boy (7) shot dead in Soweto

The killers escaped for from the scene and have not been arrested.

JOHANNESBURG - A seven-year-old child has been shot dead in Phiri in Soweto.

Police said unknown gunmen opened fire on Saturday night while the boy and three men were asleep in their home.

Police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said they're searching for the criminals.

“A case of murder and attempted murder is being investigated.”

