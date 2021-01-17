37,000 people have died of COVID-19 in SA

South Africa’s recovery rate is at 81,7% meaning over 1 million people have recovered from the virus so far.

JOHANNESBURG - Almost 37,000 people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19.

At least 384 fatalities were recorded over the past 24 hours.

More than 13,900 new infections have been reported in the last day, bringing the country's case load since the start of the pandemic, to more than 1 million.

The largest concentration of these infections were picked up in Gauteng, with KZN and the Western Cape not far behind.

