3 more suspects to appear in PE court for Patronicia Jordaan’s rape, murder

A total of eight suspects stand accused of her rape and murder.

CAPE TOWN - Three more suspects are scheduled to appear in the Port Elizabeth court on Monday after the rape and murder of a Helenvale teenager Patronicia Jordaan.

The 14-year-old was reported missing on 4 January.

Three days later, she was found dead in a bush in the Gelvandale area with multiple stab wounds.

It's been 10 days since Jordaan's wounded body was discovered.

It's believed she was gang-raped and stabbed to death.

Gelvandale police detectives swiftly arrested five gang-affiliated men just over a week ago.

They've appeared in court and will remain in custody until their next court date in March.

Three more men were apprehended on Friday, and they're due to appear in the dock on Saturday.

The police's Priscilla Naidu said, “Further arrests are expected.”

