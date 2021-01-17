2 suspects arrested in Sharpeville after illegal firearms, 2 hijacked cars found

The arrest comes after police responded to a hijacking and kidnapping earlier this week, it's understood the driver was allegedly kept hostage at the house and was released a few hours later by the suspects.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Gauteng have arrested two suspects for the possession of hijacked vehicles, unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

This follows a multi-disciplinary operation in Sharpeville where two hijacked luxury cars, ten firearms of varying calibres and multiple rounds of ammunition were seized.

The arrest comes after police responded to a hijacking and kidnapping earlier this week, it's understood the driver was allegedly kept hostage at the house and was released a few hours later by the suspects.

The police’s Mathapelo Peters said a team led a search on the premises on Thursday were several AK-47 rifles, explosives, signal jammers, and housebreaking equipment were discovered.

“Police subsequently arrested the two suspects found on the crime scene. Further investigation is under way to determine possible linkage to the suspects and the firearms to other violent crimes in the province. Therefore the possibility of more charges emerging during the investigation cannot be ruled out.”

The 35-year-old and 40-year-old suspects are expected to appear in the Vereeniging Magistrates Court on Monday.

