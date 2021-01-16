Zuma gives reasons for snubbing State Capture Inquiry again

The former president’s legal representatives said the commission should wait for the outcomes determined by the court in the matter.

JOHANNESBURG – Former president Jacob Zuma's lawyers said he won’t appear at the State Capture Commission until his application at the Constitutional Court requesting chair Raymond Zondo’s recusal is heard.

Zuma made the application at the court last year after Zondo refused to excuse himself from testimonial proceedings concerning the former head of state.

The commission issued new summons and filed an urgent application to oblige Zuma to comply and appear at the inquiry next week.

His legal team claimed the commission is undermining their client by seeking to undermine a pending constitutional judgment.

The former president played cat-and-mouse with the commission since it was set up in 2018 to investigate looting of state coffers during his nine-year presidential tenure.

Zondo has not yet reacted to Zuma's announcement.

