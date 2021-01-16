WC COVID-19 cases drop below 40,000

The province is currently dealing with 39,248 cases of the virus compared with the more than 40,900 active cases from the day before.

CAPE TOWN - The total number of active cases of COVID-19 in the Western Cape has dropped below 40,000.

It however still has the third most active cases in the country, behind only Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the Health Department 14,880 new cases were reported over the last day in the country pushing the total number of cases to over 1 million.

South Africa now has a total of 36,467 COVID-19 related deaths after 615 fatalities were reported in the country over the past 24 hours.

The recovery rate from the virus has been recorded at over 1 million.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

