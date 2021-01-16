20°C / 22°C
Go

SAPS arrest 3 more suspects accused of raping, murdering Helenvale teen (14)

This brings the number of the accused to eight following the gruesome death of Patronicia Jordaan whose body was found in a bush more than a week ago.

Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested three more suspects accused of the rape and murder of a Helenvale 14-year-old girl.

This brings the number of the accused to eight following the gruesome death of Patronicia Jordaan whose body was found in a bush more than a week ago.

It's believed the young girl was gang-raped before she was stabbed to death.

Five suspects appeared in court on Monday and they're remanded in custody until 24 March.

The police's Priscilla Naidu said: “The SAPS with the assistance of the Anti-Gang Unit and public order policing arrested three more suspects aged 38, 30 and 21-years-old.”

The suspects will appear in court on Monday.

