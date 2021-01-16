Motorists warned to prepare for petrol price increase next month

The AA is predicting that petrol will increase by 80 cents a litre and diesel by around 61 cents a litre.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) said South African motorists are facing steep fuel price hikes next month.

While illuminating paraffin is predicted to go up by 63 cents.

The association's spokesperson Layton Beard said, “The problem is international oil prices which have been climbing each day. Increasing activity in global markets have taken the price high.”

