Limpopo Health Dept confident of COVID-19 strategy despite strained resources

JOHANNESBURG – The Limpopo Health Department said while it is concerned about rising COVID-19 cases in the province, it has not reached a crisis point especially at its health facilities.

Limpopo's coronavirus infection rates are on an upward trend.

Private hospitals are packed and patients are being transferred to public facilities.

At least 14,880 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours pushing the numbers to more than 1 million.

Over 36,000 people have died from COVID-19 related deaths.

The rise in coronavirus cases may be putting a strain on resources in Limpopo but health authorities are confident they are managing the situation.

Health MEC Phopi Ramathuba said public hospitals are still taking in patients.

“All of our public facilities have beds, no one is being turned away.”

Ramathuba flagged funerals as possible COVID-19 super spreaders - a pattern that’s been observed across the country.

“I received a message from a young lady saying she lost many family members because of attending a funeral.”

She’s urged communities to adhere to safety protocols.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

