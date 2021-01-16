Joubertina SAPS officials attacked by residents after seizing illegal brew

Authorities were responding to a tip-off on Friday night about a house where illegal liquor concoctions were being sold.

CAPE TOWN - Police officials in Joubertina came under attack after seizing hundreds of litres of illegal brew.

Two suspects were arrested, and more than 300 litres of the illicit brew were confiscated.



The police's Khaya Tonjeni said: “When members were about to leave the scene, a group of about 100 attacked police with stones and causing damages to police vehicles. Fortunately, no person was injured during the incident.

The damages to the police vehicles is estimated to be around R50,000.”

After arranging back-up, police later arrested nine suspects for public violence.

Tonjeni said more arrests could be expected.

The nine suspects will appear in the Joubertina Magistrates Court on Monday to face charges of public violence.

