DJs Fresh, Euphonik, step down from 947 roles until rape case resolved

Rape cases were opened against the pair after a woman tweeted that she was sexually assaulted by the two.

JOHANNESBURG - DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik on Saturday were taken off air on music station 947. The pair reached an agreement with Primedia Broadcasting that they would step down from their roles with immediate effect after rape cases were opened against the two.

Both DJ Fresh and Euphonik are employed by music radio station 947, owned by Eyewitness News’ parent company Primedia Broadcasting.

The pair have since taken to social media – saying they’ve "decided to step away from all public work engagements until such time that the serious allegations have been resolved and the law has taken its course".

"947 and Primedia Broadcasting have engaged with DJ Fresh (Thato Sikwane) and Euphonik (Themba Nkosi) regarding the alleged sexual assault charges levelled against them. We take these matters extremely seriously and apply a rigorous, systematic internal process to assess them. Primedia Broadcasting, DJ Fresh and Euphonik have reached a mutual decision for both DJs to come off air in order to focus on addressing this matter."

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Crwys-Williams said: "Primedia takes allegations of sexual assault very seriously and we understand that the victim in this instance has laid a formal complaint with the police, and we have every confidence in the police to investigate this fully to ensure a just outcome. As a company, we stand firmly against any sort of violence against women, and we continue to advocate for justice."

Gauteng police on Friday confirmed to TshisaLIVE that case was opened against the two well-known radio personalities. Earlier this week, the woman took to Twitter, accusing DJ Fresh and Euphonik of drugging and raping her in 2011. Police authorities said on Friday the woman opened a case of rape at Sunnyside police station on 13 January.

@DJFreshSA & @euphonik will you ever acknowledge drunking me & further raping me? I was completed drugged I dont whether you BOTH raped me or 1 of you did & you later laughed about it the next morning saying we (me & 3 girls) were so drunk we kept blacking out but nasidlwengula Sipelele Madikizela (@Nampree) January 11, 2021

In a statement released earlier, Crwys-Williams said 947 and Primedia Broadcasting were evaluating all the information of the alleged misconduct.

“We take these matters extremely seriously and apply a rigorous, systematic internal process to assess them. We are awaiting substantiation of the current information from the relevant authorities. Once we have this, we will respond accordingly.”

Last year another woman, Ntsiki Mazwai, posted allegations on social media claiming DJ Fresh had raped her.

DJ Fresh, whose real name is Thato Sikwane, successfully pursued an injunction in court, that forced her to remove all the social media posts referring to the allegations.

In its judgment, the court found Mazwai didn’t have enough evidence to back her claims, instructed her to remove her posts and refrain from making further derogatory statements about Sikwane.

