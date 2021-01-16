DA asks for clearer regulations from Education Dept

The DA said instead of halting schools for two weeks, the department should use the time to equip schools with proper COVID-19 resources.

JOHANNESBURG - The DA said the Education Department’s move to push back the reopening of schools for two weeks has left more questions than answers, asking when the regulations regarding the reopening will be published.

On Friday, the department announced that learning and teaching will resume on 15 February instead of 27 January as earlier said.

The department said it’s delayed the reopening of schools due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in the country.

Its announcement of a new date for the resumption of the 2021 academic year was met with mixed feelings.

The DA said instead of halting schools for two weeks, the department and other stake holders should use the time during school holiday wisely and work to equip schools with proper COVID-19 resources to ensure safety of teachers and leaners.

DA shadow minister of basic education Baxolile Nodada said, “The department should communicate clear regulations so that schools have enough time to comply.”

Nodada repeated the call for an urgent portfolio committee on basic education to be briefed to ensure that the delay of the reopening of schools is based on proof and provide guidance on the best way to safety reopen schools.

