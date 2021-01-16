COVID-19 leads to cancellation of Castle Lite Unlock Cardi B

South Africa is currently under an adjusted level three lockdown, which among others means gatherings of any size -except for funerals – are prohibited.

JOHANESBURG – Castle Lite has announced that it’s annual Unlocks event, which was supposed to be headlined by Cardi B this year, has been cancelled.

In a statement released on Friday, the beer brand said this was as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

As the first ever female rapper to headline the coldest stage, Cardi B was expected to land on South African shores last year in June, which is when the event usually takes. But that performance was postponed to December with the hope that the coronavirus situation in the country was better.

South Africa is currently under an adjusted level three lockdown, which among others means gatherings of any size -except for funerals – are prohibited.

“While we understand that this may come as a disappointment to consumers who were excitedly looking forward to this year’s edition of Castle Lite Unlocks, the health and safety of our consumers is our first priority and it is out of great care for them that we have come to this decision,” said Castle Lite Brand Director, Silke Bucker.

Those who had already bought tickets, the brand said, would be refunded.

