Black Sash group warns Sassa to expect more people seeking grants

Black Sash demanded that Sassa reinstate and extend the temporary disability grants that lapsed at the end of last month until March this year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Black Sash organisation said Sassa should expect more queues of beneficiaries amid the economic crisis the country is faced with made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, police unleashed water cannons to hundreds of vulnerable social grant recipients to enforce social distancing measures outside the Belville Sasaa branch in the Western Cape.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu was inside a water cannon police vehicle emphasising the call for social distancing.

Black Sash said the violence meted out to manage crowds desperately seeking social security to ward off destitution, hunger and poverty can never be government's solution.

It's demanded that Sassa reinstate and extend the temporary disability grants that lapsed at the end of last month until March this year.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Portfolio Committee on Community Safety condemned the conduct of the police.

Committee chairperson Reagen Allen said, “We seek answers on how it was authorized that police used water canons on elderly and disabled people.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.