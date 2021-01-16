AfriForum demands answers from govt on COVID-19 vaccine rollout

AfriForum wants the private sector to be included in government's plans to procure COVID-19 vaccines to minimise any risk of corruption.

South Africa is in the process of securing millions of vaccines the first of which will be prioritised for health workers.

According to the government’s roll out plan the country will receive 1 million doses of COVID -19 vaccines followed by a half a million next month from the Serum Institute of India.

The inoculations will first be given to front line workers including those in the health sector.

AfriForum said government is not fully explaining its roll-out strategy.

Spokesperson Ernst van Zyl said, “The government cannot have a monopoly on deciding who receives the vaccine, furthermore, government has proved that throughout the lockdown there has been corruption and maladministration.”



The lobby group gave government until next Wednesday to explain its full roll-out plan or face a court challenge.

