Actor Sam Phillips dies

JOHANNESBURG - South African actor Sam Phillips has died at the age of 72.

The news was confirmed by his agency Gaenor Artiste Management.

It’s understood Phillips who graced South African TV screens for decades long died during the early hours of this morning.

His agency remembered him as a revered actor, director, producer, writer, and music composer who featured in well-known productions including Phamokate, Backstage, Soul City, The Wild, and Isibaya.

He has also featured in international plays like Athol Fugard's Master Herold and The Boys in New Orleans.

This is another blow to South Africa’s entertainment industry – just this week the same agency confirmed the passing of South African film and television award-winning actress Lindiwe Ndlovu who died at the age of 45.

