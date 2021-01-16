615 people die of COVID-19 in 24 hours in SA

According to the Health Department 14,880 new cases were reported over the last day.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa now has a total of 36,467 COVID-19 related deaths after 615 fatalities were reported in the country over the past 24 hours.

South Africa now has more than 1,3 million cases of coronavirus infections.

The recovery rate from the virus has been recorded at over 1,06 million.

