Zondo inquiry adjourned after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that meant the hearings would now explore continuing next week but remotely via video link while he would be in isolation.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has adjourned the state capture commission on Friday after someone who works closely with him tested positive for COVID-19.

The testimony of former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe is now postponed.

He said the commission was following all protocols.

“We have received news that somebody that looks closely with me has tested positive for COVID-19. It seems in those circumstance, because I am required to isolate, we can’t proceed in this form.”

Meanwhile, Zondo said former President Jacob Zuma will not testify as planned. He wants the review application in the Constitutional Court to be finalised first.

