WC govt’s plan to acquire addition vaccine doses to 'help national efforts'

Premier Alan Winde and health officials have this week told the provincial legislature that additional vaccines would be procured for the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government said its programme would supplement national government's effort - not undermine it.

Premier Alan Winde and health officials have this week told the provincial legislature that additional vaccines would be procured for the Western Cape.

This after national government presented its plans for all nine provinces.

Chairperson of the Western Cape COVID-19 ad hoc committee Mireille Wenger said the number of vaccine doses being procured by national government was simply not enough to achieve population immunity.

“Without the population immunity, we possibly face a third and a fourth wave, so we’re literally in a race against the virus.”

Wenger adds this will help national government.

“Attempts to secure additional vaccines at this point should be seen as an attempt to help the national effort and not to hinder it.”

WATCH: SA's vaccine strategy: All you need to know

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.