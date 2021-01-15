WATCH LIVE: Tshidi Madia, Clement Manyathela interview Ramaphosa

The ANC president will be interviewed on wide-ranging issues, including COVID-19 and issues plaguing the party.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa will be hosted by Eyewitness News journalist Tshidi Madia and 702 host Clement Manyathela on Friday live from Luthuli House just after midday.

Manyathela and Madia will ask Ramaphosa about the war against coronavirus, plans for our battered economy and the challenges facing the ANC. We will be live from Luthuli House.

The ANC has been under scrutiny by the public as its officials were implicated in corruption related to personal protective equipment procurement. The national Presidency's Khusela Diko, also an ANC member was investigated for PPE tender corruption.

Meanwhile, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule is due to appear in court over corruption allegations in a Free State asbestos contract. He was also summoned to the party's integrity commission for failure to step aside during the proceedings agianst him.

Four days ago, a letter showing Ramphosa himself was disgruntled with the party's integrity commission report into vote buying allegations during his CR17 ANC presidency campaign. Ramaphosa's ANC January 8 statement reiterated that it would bolster the integrity commission that until now has been rendered a toothless body who’s decision have been ignored.

Meanwhile, a number of high-ranking members of the country's executive have been infected with COVID-19. The country's know caseload caseload since the start of the pandemic stands at over 1,297,000 as of Friday morning. The latest fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, have pushed the country's death toll to 35,852.

