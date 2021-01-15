WATCH LIVE: Brian Molefe gives testimony at State Capture Commission

Brian Molefe's lawyers are expected to request a postponement.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe is expected to testify at the state capture commission on Friday morning but his lawyers have already threatened to use his right to request a postponement.

Molaba Attorneys have accused the commission of attempting to ambush and embarrass Molefe rather than get his side of the state capture story.

They said that they had written to the commission twice asking what Molefe was expected to testify about but they never received a reply.

The lawyers said that this was inconsistent with the principle of fairness and they threatened that a demand for a postponement was not off the table.