Veteran Ukhozi FM broadcaster Welcome Nzimande dies aged 73
Details around the cause of his death are yet to be released.
JOHANNESBURG - Veteran Ukhozi FM broadcaster Welcome 'Bhodloza' Nzimande has died.
The sabc confirmed his passing on Friday morning.
It is understood that the well-known broadcaster died due to a COVID-19 related illness.
JUST IN: Veteran Ukhozi FM broadcaster Welcome Bhodloza Nzimande has passed on. pic.twitter.com/OrBiiJfKdKEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 15, 2021
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.