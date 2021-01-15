Thieves hit jewellery store at Gateway centre

It’s understood an armed gang broke through the glass door before grabbing the highly priced stock.

JOHANNESBURG - Thieves have made off with jewellery during a brazen robbery at a high-end store in Umhlanga, in KwaZulu-Natal.

The crime at the Gateway shopping centre happened earlier on Friday.

It’s understood an armed gang broke through the glass door before grabbing the highly priced stock.

Police have cordoned off the premises and are scouring the scene for clues; they've been no arrests.

Private armed response company Marshall Security’s Tyron Powell said: “Reaction units were dispatched to the area and when they got there, they ascertained that an armed robbery had taken place. The suspects got away in a blue Corolla, which was later recovered on the M25 highway.”

