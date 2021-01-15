Sassa rolling out measures to resolve issues with temporary disability grants

More than 200,000 beneficiaries have been left hanging after grant payments lapsed at the end of last month.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) said that it was rolling out measures to speedily resolve the temporary disability grant debacle.

With around 50,000 recipients, the Western Cape accounts for the largest group of beneficiaries affected in the country.

Officials said that before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they had access to 179 service centres, like community halls, where grant applications could be processed.

Sassa CEO Totsie Memela-Khambula said that the suspended access to these facilities put more pressure on their operations.

"We use the same infrastructure in other areas, not just the Western Cape, so that Sassa can go to people rather than people coming to Sassa."

