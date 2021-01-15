Ramaphosa: Treasury will make sure money is available for COVID-19 vaccine

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country would get 20 million vaccines from a variety of suppliers including Pfizer, AstraZeneca as well as Johnson & Johnson.

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that South Africa had the money to fund its COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The president is currently in an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News at Luthuli House.

"There can never be any talk that we don't have money for the vaccine to save the lives of our people. The money is going to be there and Treasury is going to make sure that the money is there."

The president has promised to ensure that there will be no corruption during the vaccination programme.

