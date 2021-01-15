R2K Campaign set to take legal action to stop job cuts at SABC

It has warned that the public broadcaster’s restructuring plans would affect some of the country's marginalised official languages.

JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group Right2Know Campaign said that the SABC’s contentious retrenchment process was an attack on democracy.

Just over 300 people look set to lose their jobs.

The campaign’s Michael Graaf said that among them were executive producers of the Sepedi, Sesotho, Setswana, Siswati and isiXhosa TV news desks.

Graaf said that the organisation was now considering legal action to stop the job losses.

"People of marginalised languages who don't get much information in their own home language, for the news to be cut, we could consider it to be unconstitutional and we will consider taking legal action against it."

Unions have also called a strike.

