Private schools that opened this week urged to close & reopen in Feb

Some pupils in private schools returned to the classroom on Wednesday for the start of the 2021 academic calendar.

JOHANNESBURG - Private schools that have already opened for the 2021 academic year are being urged to follow the new guidelines announced on Friday by government for the reopening of schools.

While pupils in the public education system were expected back in class on 27 January, the Department of Basic Education announced earlier on Friday that the reopening of both public and private schools will be delayed by another two weeks due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in the country.

Now these schools are being urged to close due to the new guidelines from the department.

Education minister’s advisor Mzwandile Matthews said independent schools should set a new date on when pupils should return to the classroom.

“Those consultations included the bodies that ae coordinating independent schools. At the meetings we had with them, they agreed to persuade the schools that had already opened to following the new protocol on the reopening of schools.”

Public school teachers are expected back at work on 1 February while pupils are set to return on 15 February.

