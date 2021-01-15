Police arrest one of their own after video shows officer transporting alcohol

Police identified that the incident occurred in Centurion, Tshwane.

JOHANNESBURG - A Tshwane police officer is in deep trouble. The official is at the centre of an investigation after using a police van to transport and drop off alcohol.

A video clip caught the attention of the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) top brass and an internal probe was launched.

Alcohol can be seen being offloaded from the back of the SAPS van. @SAPoliceService your men and women in blue continue to disgrace the uniform. pic.twitter.com/wh2IRBrfDT Motho Montsho (@MothoMontsho) January 12, 2021

The ban on the movement and sale of alcohol was extended this week and police have been arresting citizens for violating the regulations.

Now, they have handcuffed one of their own.

The police 's Mathapelo Peters said: “It was found that the incident happened at a shopping in Centurion policed by Lyttleton SAPS, and an unconfirmed volume of liquor was being offloaded from the South African Police van, suggesting that the vehicle was used to illegally convey alcohol."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.