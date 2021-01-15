EXCLUSIVE: One year after his death, Enock Mpianzi’s parents seek accountability

The 13-year-old Parktown Boys’ High School pupil drowned in the Crocodile River on this day a year ago during a school orientation activity.

JOHANNESBURG - Enock Mpianzi 's parents have told Eyewitness News that demanding justice for their son’s death was not only about money, but accountability from government.

The 13-year-old Parktown Boys’ High School pupil drowned in the Crocodile River on this day a year ago during a school orientation activity.

His raft capsized at the Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge in Brits and he was not wearing a life jacket.

Not only is Mpianzi’s family demanding R20 million in damages from the Gauteng Education Department, they also want jail time for those responsible.

“Justice is not only money. People think that justice is money. Enock was a human being - he had a right to live.”

In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Anto Mpianzi said on that the anniversary of her son’s death, the pain cuts deep.

She and Enock's father Guy Intamba have vivid memories of last year’s events.

Mpianzi said for her it was not enough that no one had been criminally charged, including then Parktown Boys High principal Malcolm Williams who was subsequently fired.

“It’s not enough. He is walking free. He is there with his family. He is telling his children ‘I love you my kids’. What about me? Enock is gone. If they are not punished they will do this over and over.”

While the family is suing for R20 million and have been offered R700,000, they insisted they didn’t want their son's life to look like a bid at auction.

