Molefe calls for probe into ‘4 white-owned companies’ supplying Eskom with coal

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe said the real source of Eskom’s downfall was being ignored, with the blessings of President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe said the state commission must investigate four white-owned companies that have 40-year coal supply contracts with the power utility and are making billions.

He is continuing his testimony on Friday after accusing the commission of portraying him as uncooperative when it issued a summons against him, even though he has been begging to appear since May.

He said under his leadership, load shedding was defeated but alleges that it came back after President Ramaphosa took office.

“If these were to be investigated properly, we’d all see the real problems from which we’re being diverted, I believe with the blessing of Ramaphosa and Gordhan. I find it strange that the focus is on Tegeta, given the fact that Tegeta supplied less than 4% of Eskom coal. While in 2015, four other white, rich companies supplied more than 80% of Eskom coal to the value in excess of R40 billion per annum with 40-year contracts.”

