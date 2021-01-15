Frustrated CT residents demand better service at Sassa during minister's visit

Sassa beneficiaries in Gugulethu were left frustrated with the long queues they had to endure to get basic services.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town residents are asking for better and improved social welfare services after days of long queues at South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) offices.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu visited three of the offices on Thursday, after numerous complaints.

Sassa beneficiaries in Gugulethu were left frustrated with the long queues they had to endure to get basic services.

Some people descend on the offices as early as 4am in the morning before the curfew ended, while others opted to sleep outside in the hopes of being helped first.

#SASSAWC People who have waited for a full day and were not assisted rallied together and confronted SASSA CEO about the problems theyre encountering at the office. KP pic.twitter.com/K5MsN4oQQY EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 14, 2021

One woman said that she had made several visits to this office for a child grant but never completed the process.

She’s tired of waiting.

"The system is way too slow and it's not safe because it is crowded."

Fifteen minutes before closing time at 4pm yesterday, people who had waited a full day to be helped were told to leave.

But they rallied together and confronted Minister Zulu and the Sassa CEO.

Meanwhile, Zulu has promised that plans are under way to strengthen the system and capacity issues.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.