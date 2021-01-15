Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe expected to testify at Zondo Commission

His lawyers have already threatened to use his right to request a postponement.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe is expected to testify at the state capture commission on Friday morning but his lawyers have already threatened to use his right to request a postponement.

Molaba Attorneys have accused the commission of attempting to ambush and embarrass Molefe rather than get his side of the state capture story.

They said that they had written to the commission twice asking what Molefe was expected to testify about but they never received a reply.



The lawyers said that this was inconsistent with the principle of fairness and they threatened that a demand for a postponement was not off the table.



Appearances by Molefe, another former CEO Matshela Koko and former CFO Anoj Singh were all scheduled for this week.

But Singh’s testimony was postponed after the legal team cited an affidavit that did not exist in its notice for Singh to testify.



Koko testified that he and Molefe made the best team and referred to what he called the Molefe-Matshela effect.



And former board chair Ben Ngubane said that when then-Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown wanted Molefe as CEO, that happened.

Evidence leader Advocate Pule Seleka read from Ngubane’s affidavit.



"The minister suggested that we consider Mr Brian Molefe. The board was amenable to the minister's suggestion because we knew of his track record based on his work at the PIC and Transnet.



Molefe is expected to testify at 10am.

