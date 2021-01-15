Eskom warns it may escalate power cuts if more breakdowns occur

Eskom implemented stage two rolling blackouts on Thursday afternoon and this round of power cuts will last until Sunday night.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are heading into a weekend of load shedding.

Eskom implemented stage two rolling blackouts on Thursday afternoon and this round of power cuts will last until Sunday night.

The utility is trying to bring several generating units back online at its power plants which has lead to a significant loss in generation capacity.

Eskom said that the system remained vulnerable and unpredictable and it may need to escalate the rolling blackouts if there were any more breakdowns.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "Eskom highly regrets the implementation of load shedding and we would like to urge the public to reduce consumption in order for us to minimise the load shedding. Should there be any significant changes to the power system, Eskom will communicate these timeously."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.