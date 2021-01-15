Emirates Airlines temporarily suspends flights to SA

The UAE-based airline said that the suspension would run from Saturday until 28 January due to unspecified operational reasons.

JOHANNESBURG - Emirates has announced that it was temporarily suspending all flights to and from South Africa.

The UAE-based airline said that the suspension would run from Saturday until 28 January due to unspecified operational reasons.

Emirates is calling on affected customers to contact their travel agent or the airline's contact centre to discuss rebooking options.

Several countries have announced travel bans to and from South Africa, citing fears of the new COVID-19 variant discovered in the country.

