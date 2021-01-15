CWU 'shocked and disturbed' by resignation of Sapo CFO 3 months into job

The senior executive cited personal reasons for his departure but the union is not buying this.

JOHANNESBURG - The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said that it was shocked and disturbed by the resignation of the Post Office's CFO just three months into the job.

The CWU confirmed that Khathutshelo Ramukumba resigned last month after he was put in charge of the cash-strapped entity's finances in October.

The Post Office is still without a permanent CEO after Mark Barnes quit a year-and-a-half ago.

There are concerns that the Post Office could face liquidation if government doesn't take drastic steps to turn its finances around.

The CWU's general secretary Aubrey Tshabalala said that it was worrying.

"We believe that person who came into the post three months ago will not just resign like that. Three months ago, people were not paid TERS benefits. We have questioned the Post Office for failing to apply for TERS. Many jobs are at stake."

