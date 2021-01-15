20°C / 22°C
Cops deployed to Sassa Bellville offices to enforce social distancing

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu is also visiting the office after numerous complaints were raised.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police officers have been deployed to Sassa offices in Bellville, in the Western Cape, where hundreds of people have been queuing to be helped on Friday.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu is also visiting the office after numerous complaints were raised.

It's understood police have used water cannon to enforce social distancing.

She was also at the Sassa Gugulethu office on Thursday to assess the situation as beneficiaries over the past few days waited for hours in queues, while some slept outside the office.

And in order to enforce social distancing, Sassa recipients are being water sprayed by the police.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

