Cops deployed to Sassa Bellville offices to enforce social distancing

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu is also visiting the office after numerous complaints were raised.

CAPE TOWN - Police officers have been deployed to Sassa offices in Bellville, in the Western Cape, where hundreds of people have been queuing to be helped on Friday.

It's understood police have used water cannon to enforce social distancing.

She was also at the Sassa Gugulethu office on Thursday to assess the situation as beneficiaries over the past few days waited for hours in queues, while some slept outside the office.

And in order to enforce social distancing, Sassa recipients are being water sprayed by the police.

People sprayed if they dont social distance at #Sassa Bellville. Let them do social distance and avoid unnecessary arrest and vote @APC_Azania @ThembaGodi_ coming election pic.twitter.com/5kjGkNqd31 Legasa Butler Mollo (@legasamollo7) January 15, 2021

Top story: @TeamNews24: Please keep your distance implores Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu from inside a police armoured vehicle at #Sassa Bellville. (@itchybyte) pic.twitter.com/6kKCK4OGUh, see more https://t.co/MDprHq6KvH Pinsoft Studios (@pinsoftstudios) January 15, 2021

Police have used a water canon in a bid to enforce Covid19 regulations at the SASSA offices in Bellville in Cape Town. #Wuhan kubi pic.twitter.com/x7hWBcLKhZ Mthura (@Mthura44409748) January 15, 2021

If you tried this on the beach youd be in jail quicker than you could say Hat! MT> @itchybyte: People are held in place with police tape at #Sassa Bellville @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/C7Zc4xQznk U-WHAT TEAM (@MythBucket) January 15, 2021

