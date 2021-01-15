Contralesa calls on traditional leaders to intervene in sale of homemade alcohol

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) has on Friday called on all traditional leaders in the country to help stop the brewing and sale of homemade alcohol.

Government has extended the ban on the sale of alcohol in order to alleviate pressure on the overburdened health system, which is battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Contralesa said it had learnt of at least four deaths linked to traditional beer.

The organisation’s president Kgosi Mathupa Mokoena said: “Contralesa leant with shock and dismay the passing on of no less than four people after drinking homemade beer. It was mixed with some foreign and poisonous substance.”

