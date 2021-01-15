20°C / 22°C
18,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded in SA,712 more deaths in last 24 hours

These latest fatalities have pushed the country's known death toll to 35,852.

FILE: A professional healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) monitors a patient in a tent dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
FILE: A professional healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) monitors a patient in a tent dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Seven hundred and twelve more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19.

These latest fatalities have pushed the country's known death toll to 35,852.

More than 18,000 new infections have also been recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's caseload since the start of the pandemic to almost 1,297,000.

The largest concentration of these infections were picked up in Gauteng, with KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape not far behind.

Our recovery rate is at 80%, meaning almost 1,050,000 people have recuperated so far.

Timeline

