Zuma asked for Eskom board meeting to be postponed, Mokholo tells Zondo Inquiry

Former Public Enterprises acting Director-General, Matsietsi Mokholo, is testifying at the state capture commission about her appointment and the power utility.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Enterprises acting Director-General, Matsietsi Mokholo, said that former President Jacob Zuma called her in person and told her to inform the then-Eskom board chairperson to postpone a board meeting and await further instructions.

Mokholo said that the minister was travelling when she received a call in which Zuma told her that he had tried to call the minister and deputy minister but couldn't find them.

She said that he asked her if she was in charge and when she confirmed, he gave her the instruction.

"I wanted to explain that we don't get involved in board meetings and that I was not aware that there was a board meeting the following day, to which the president responded that he was not asking, he was informing me that there was a meeting the following day at Eskom and because he is unable to reach the minister and deputy minister and I am the acting DG, he would like me to call the chairperson and ask him to postpone the meeting."

Mokholo said that she took a while before calling then Eskom board chair Zola Tsotsi because she knew that she would be breaching the governance but she called anyway.

Witnesses, including Tsotsi, have testified that a meeting that decided to suspend Eskom executives was held at Zuma's residence in KwaZulu-Natal in his presence.

