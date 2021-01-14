WC Social Development MEC, Sassa to meet over disability grant backlogs

Thousands of beneficiaries have been queueing to renew their grant applications.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's Social Development MEC will continue talking to the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) over a backlog of temporary disability grants.

MEC Sharna Fernandez met with Sassa officials on Wednesday.

Another meeting is on the cards for Friday.

"There is a concern regarding social relief of distress as many people are now left without any funds and they are stranded and destitute."

Fernandez said that the province had disproportionally higher numbers of temporary disability grant beneficiaries who no longer qualified until they could renew their applications.

She said that over 51,000 people had been affected.

"We will continue to monitor the implementation of the proposed 10-point plan in an effort to address what is fast unfolding as a humanitarian crisis."

