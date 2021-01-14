WATCH LIVE: Zondo Commission hears evidence from Trillian whistleblowers

They are Bianca Goodson, a former chief executive of Trillian, and Mosilo Mothepu, the former chief executive of Trillian Financial Advisory.

CAPE TOWN - The commission of inquiry into state capture continues to hear evidence on Thursday, with its focus still on Eskom and a number of witnesses lined up.

Earlier this week, the commission heard testimony from former group chief executive Matshela Koko, and on Friday another former CEO, Brian Molefe, is expected to take the witness stand.

Two whistleblowers who lifted the lid on the machinations of Gupta-linked company Trillian are set to testify before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo today.

They are Bianca Goodson, a former chief executive of Trillian, and Mosilo Mothepu, the former chief executive of Trillian Financial Advisory.

Both Goodson and Mothepu gave evidence before the parliamentary inquiry into Eskom and other state-owned enterprises.

Also set to appear is the former acting Director-General of Public Enterprises, Mamietsi Mokholo. She was appointed by then Minister Lynne Brown to head up the department shortly before Tshediso Matona became Eskom’s chief executive officer, in 2014.

