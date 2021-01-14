Postpone reopening of schools & local elections, open borders, says Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema gave the party's first media briefing on Thursday, highlighting the party's concerns around how government was dealing with the pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on government to delay the reopening of schools, scheduled for 27 January, to avoid risking the lives of children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

EFF leader Julius Malema gave the party's first media briefing on Thursday, highlighting the party's concerns around how government was dealing with the pandemic.

"We further call for the postponement of the reopening of all schools in light of the spike in new COVID-19 infections and uncontrollable rate of COVID-19 related deaths.

"As the EFF, we oppose the gambling of the lives of children, to a virus that all of humanity is yet to properly understand. It will be extremely painful when. Families start losing their children because as leaders we failed to respect the situation we find ourselves and preserve the future of our nation."

Malema also called for the postponement of the local government elections, set to take place sometime later this year, to 2024 - which would be the first time elections are postponed in South Africa.

"We reiterate our call for the consolidation of the electoral system in South Africa, to one set of elections where Local and National Government Elections are conducted at once.

"It becomes more important during this pandemic, where we find ourselves unable to objectively conduct free and fair elections.

"As things stand, COVID-19 has made all of our lives unpredictable, a situation which undermines each and every political party’s ability to engage with voters, due to fear of participating in the massive spread of the virus.

"We, therefore, call for all elections, by-elections and Local Government Elections to be postponed up until 2024, as elections can be regarded as a super spreader event."

Malema also spoke against the closure of land borders, calling it a waste of time and a way to please whites and Europeans by keeping international flights open.

