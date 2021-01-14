‘She was a true thespian’: Arts Minister remembers late actress Lindiwe Ndlovu

Lindiwe Ndlovu died at her home on Monday just a week after celebrating her 45th birthday.

JOHANNESBURG - Arts and Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa is the latest to pay tribute to the late award-winning actress Lindiwe Ndlovu.

She died at her home on Monday, just a week after celebrating her 45th birthday.

The cause of her death is unknown.

She featured in well-known productions including Ifalakhe, Lockdown, Egoli, Soul City and Isidingo to name just a few.

Ndlovu was also a theatre actress, with a number of her plays showing at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg.

Mthethwa said that her incredible passion, deep respect for her craft and unrivalled commitment to her career is evident in every project she took on.

The minister’s spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo said: “Minister Mthethwa has said Lindiwe was a sterling actress who immersed herself in every single character she’s played. She was selfless in her craft; a true thespian who was committed to her work. Anyone who experienced her knew she was an absolute credit to her profession.”

